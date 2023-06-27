Trilateral meeting of Secretary of State Blinken and Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia kicks off in USA [PHOTOS]

27 June 2023 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a trilateral meeting in the United States, Azernews reports.

The meeting was held at the National Training Center for Foreign Affairs. George P. Schultz.

It should be noted that today Blinken held bilateral meetings with the heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries behind closed doors.

The main topic of the talks, which will continue until June 29, is a peace agreement.