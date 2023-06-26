Azerbaijan made an important contribution to development of intercultural dialogue

26 June 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

On 25 June, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Tamara Rastovac Siamashvili, chairperson of UNESCO's Executive Board, and Gabriela Ramos, the organization's Deputy Director-General for Social and Human Sciences, Azernews reports, citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The press service of the Ministry informed that the meeting exchanged topical issues on the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and UNESCO, initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan, as well as regional issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov brought to attention that since its membership to UNESCO Azerbaijan has made significant contributions to the organization, including to the development and promotion of intercultural dialogue. Numerous international projects organized in the framework of the "Baku Process" initiated by President Ilham Aliyev were underlined.

Azerbaijan will host the International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials in Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS) from 26-29 June this year, which is one of the most important events in physical education and sport in the world, and was delighted to see the participation of high-ranking officials from many countries.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale rehabilitation and reconstruction work being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation by Azerbaijan, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as a number of threats, such as the threat of landmines. Azerbaijan's efforts were notwithstanding, it was stated that continued military and political provocations by Armenia posed a threat to the reconstruction and peace efforts.

Tamara Rastovac Siamashvili, chairperson of the UNESCO Executive Board said, Azerbaijan actively cooperates with UNESCO, noting that the organization of MINEPS in Baku is one of the brightest examples of such cooperation. In this regard, gratitude was expressed to Azerbaijan for its efforts to organize the event at a high level.

Deputy Director General Gabriela Ramos spoke in detail about projects and initiatives implemented by UNESCO in the field of social and human sciences, including intercultural dialogue, social innovations, artificial intelligence, and sports events.

The meeting also included an interchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

