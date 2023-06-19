Water level in Kura River increases

19 June 2023 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

The water level in the Zardab area of the Kura River has increased by 76 cm, Azernews reports, citing Asif Verdiyev, director of the Hydrology Center of the National Hydrometeorology Service.

He said that there is currently a period of gluttony in the country's rivers. He noted that due to unstable weather conditions, the water content of most rivers has increased.

“The water level in Zeyamchay flowing through Gazakh Ganja region increased by 3 cm, Kurekchay by 6, Guruchay by Fuzuli region by 31 cm, Alijanchay by Oghuz region by 5 cm, and Gudyalchay by Guba region by 3 cm. As a result of a sharp increase in the water level in the Turyanchay, Goychay, and Demiraparanchay rivers flowing from the southern slope of the Greater Caucasus, the water level in Garasuchay rose by 1 meter 25 cm on June 17, and as a result, the water level in the Zardab area of the Kura River rose by 45 cm, in Surra by 76 cm, and in Salyan by 20 cm, " Asif Verdiyev said.

He stressed that as a result of the heavy downpour, the Esrik River flowing through the Tovuz region and the Goranchay River flowing through the Goranboy region were flooded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz