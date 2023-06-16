Meeting of Board Session of Defense Ministry has been held

16 June 2023 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Under the leadership of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a meeting of the Board Session of the Ministry of Defense on the results of the first half of 2023 was held on June 16, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Deputies of the Minister of Defense, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments, and Services of the Ministry, Commanders of Army Corps and formations participated in the meeting. First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence.

In his introductory speech, the Minister of Defense emphasized the statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev that the development of the Azerbaijan Army according to the model of the Turkish Armed Forces is an indicator of the positive results of the reforms carried out in the field of army development. It was noted that certain achievements have already been gained in this field thanks to the work done in the first half of the current year.

The meeting analyzed the service and combat activities of all types of troops (forces) in the first half of 2023, heard detailed reports on improving the potential and capabilities of the Azerbaijan Army, operational and combat training, engineering activities, intelligence activities, recruitment of professional personnel, moral-psychological training of personnel, the development of military education, construction works carried out in military units, improvement of social and living conditions of the military personnel and measures implemented in other areas.

Then the current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh economic region was analyzed. In order to prevent the intensive fire on the Azerbaijan Army’s positions by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments, as well as illegal military transportation and attempts to install long-term facilities in the territory of the Karabakh economic region, Colonel General Z. Hasanov gave instructions on taking further necessary retaliatory measures by Azerbaijan Army Units, constant surveillance of the activities of the opposing side and being always ready to decisively suppress any provocation.

Delivering a closing speech, the Defense Minister delivered to the meeting participants the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the Azerbaijan Army for the next half of 2023, and ordered to pay special attention to the protection of the health and the safety of military personnel, further improve the professionalism and combat readiness, as well as maintain the combat capability of troops at a high level.

At the end of the meeting of Board Session, the award orders of the Minister of Defense were announced.

