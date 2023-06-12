Ombudswoman objects to extension of Azerbaijani military servicemen's prison term illegally captured by Armenia

12 June 2023 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

As is known, in April 2023, the soldiers of the Azerbaijan Army, Babirov Agshin Qabil oglu and Akhundov Huseyn Ahliman oglu, who went missing in the border area with Armenia in the Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and were captured by Armenia, were deprived of their liberty on false charges, Azernews reports.

During this period, they were not provided with a lawyer, were subjected to various tortures and ill-treatment, and thus grossly violated the norms of international law.

Unfortunately, we would like to note that despite repeated appeals on this issue, the Armenian authorities, which still maintain a hostile position, have once again shown their intention to undermine the ongoing peace negotiations, ignoring the requirements of international law by extending the prison terms of those persons.

As a result of the so-called "court process" held by Armenia, the biased "decision" made regarding the illegal deprivation of liberty of our military personnel and the extension of their prison term is completely contrary to the norms and principles of international law, and once again strongly demands the immediate release of Azerbaijani soldiers.

As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I once again call on the international community to take serious and effective steps for the release of our captive military personnel.

