EU Ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine

11 June 2023 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

The head of the Delegation of the European Union in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mikhalko, thanked Azerbaijan for sending the next humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The Ambassador shared about this on his Twitter account. He wrote: "I express my deep gratitude to Azerbaijan for sending the next humanitarian aid to Ukraine!"

It should be recalled that humanitarian aid was sent to Ukraine on June 9 by order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, taking into account the request received by Ukraine. Two VA150KS mobile diesel pumps with a capacity of 400 cubic meters for pumping sewage to humanitarian aid, more than 1000 meters of collection pipeline with a diameter of 200 millimeters for pumping sewage, 10 motor pumps with hoses, 20 underwater pumps, 5 inflatable rubber boats, 24 Includes heating dryer, 20 waterproof jackets, 40 sets of summer and winter clothing sets each, 40 pairs of waders and 40 pairs of rubber boots, 41 pairs of long fishing boots, 9 rubber suits, 208 life jackets, 50 life rings and 42 life jackets .

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is planning to send other humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

