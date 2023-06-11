Students of school named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva in Irpen visit Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

11 June 2023 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

The visit to Azerbaijan of the teachers and students of secondary school No. 12 named after the outstanding scientist, ophthalmologist-scientist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva in Irpen city has started, Azernews reports.

The purpose of the trip organized and financed by the Azerbaijan state based on the order of the President of Azerbaijan is to protect the health of Ukrainian children and organize rest.

During the trip, students of the high school will get familiar with the culture and traditions of Azerbaijan more closely.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev saw off the teachers and students of the school leaving for Azerbaijan in the city of Irpen.

The director of the school, Valentina Antonenko, expressed her gratitude for the organization of the trip and said that the school was seriously damaged during the war. On the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the representative office of SOCAR in Ukraine quickly overhauled the school. This time, based on the instructions of the head of state of Azerbaijan, the representative office of SOCAR in Ukraine organizes the visit of the school's students.

