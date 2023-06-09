Azerbaijani FM discusses with EU Special Representative process of normalizing relations with Armenia

9 June 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

On June 9, 2023, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, the current state of the negotiation process mediated by international partners, including the European Union, and discussed regional security.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov once again brought to the attention of the position of the Azerbaijani side on the current situation on the peace agreement, discussions on unblocking transport and communication lines in accordance with the obligations, as well as on the issue of delimitation.

The opposite side noted that the EU supports the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and stated that in the future it will spare no efforts to continue contacts between the political leaderships of both countries in this direction.

At the same time, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

