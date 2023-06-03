President of Poland sends letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

3 June 2023 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the Republic of Poland and on my own behalf, I am honored to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you, your country and all of its citizens on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

The dynamically developing bilateral relations between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Azerbaijan are the best indicators of the respect, sympathy, and importance attached to cooperation between our countries. Azerbaijan is a very important partner for Poland in the South Caucasus region, and we want to deepen our cooperation in various fields, including in the economic, political and cultural spheres. We are particularly interested in further developing the economic cooperation and bringing it to a level corresponding to our countries’ high economic potential.

Dear Mr President, I wish you robust health and prosperity, your country and all citizens of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity, and continued success in your activities to ensure the country's comprehensive development.

Mr. President, I would like to take this opportunity to invite you again to visit Poland at a convenient time for you.

With deep respect,

Andrzej Duda

President of the Republic of Poland

---

