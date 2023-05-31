Israeli President Isaac Herzog concludes official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

31 May 2023 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Israeli President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog were seen off by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

