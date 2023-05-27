Azerbaijani President examined tunnels built on Toghanali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway and works done on Kalbajar-Lachin highway

27 May 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the tunnels built on the 82km-long Toghanali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway and examined the overall progress of work done from November 2021 to May 2023 on this highway and on the 76km-long Kalbajar-Lachin highway.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov briefed the head of state on the work done.

The total length of 5 tunnels on the Toghanali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway is 25.9 km. The longest tunnel with the length of 11.6 km runs through the Murovdagh mountain.

The Toghanali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway begins from the village of Toghanali in the Goygol district and passes through the Kalbajar district. The highway will provide an easy passage to the city of Kalbajar and famous Istisu area.

The 76km-long Kalbajar-Lachin highway is 33.3 km shorter than the existing one. There will be 17 tunnels to be constructed on the road. The total length of tunnels is 13.3 km. In addition, 23 bridges with the total length of 4.1 km and 3 junctions will be built as part of the road construction project.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz