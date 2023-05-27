President of Kazakhstan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

27 May 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich!

I sincerely congratulate you and the entire brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national holiday - the Independence Day.

Your country welcomes this landmark day as a state with nationwide unity, which made great strides in socio-economic development and enjoys high authority on the global scale.

I am convinced that under your strong leadership, Azerbaijan will continue moving forward along the path of sustainable development by realizing its high goals and tasks of nation building.

It is with great pleasure that I note the high dynamics of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, which is enriched by new qualitative content and fully in line with the level of strategic partnership and alliance.

Dear, Ilham Heydarovich, on this solemn day, I wish you new achievements in your high state activity, and tranquility and prosperity to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz