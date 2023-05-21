Azerbaijani MPs to attend CIS IPA`s commission meetings in St Petersburg

21 May 2023 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani MPs Fazail Aghamali and Jala Aliyeva will attend the commission meetings of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) in St Petersburg, the Russian Federation, Azernews reports.

MP Fazail Aghamali will participate in the meeting of the CIS IPA Standing Commission for State-Building and Study of Local Self-Government Experience. The meeting will feature discussions on ensuring and protecting the state's electoral sovereignty, observing electronic voting, the activities of local self-government bodies on ensuring and protecting the rights of citizens in the digital environment, implementing the state's environmental policy at the local level, and others.

MP Jala Aliyeva will join the meeting of the CIS IPA Standing Commission for Agrarian Policy, Natural Resources and Environment. The participants of the meeting will consider a number of draft model laws, including the draft concept of the model law “On organic agriculture”, “On atmospheric air protection”, “On soil protection”, “On environmental monitoring” and other issues.

The visits will run until May 25.

