Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits Türkiye

11 May 2023 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

At the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, Hulusi Akar, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has arrived in the fraternal country to watch the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Exercises held in the city of Konya, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

During the visit, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will participate in the Distinguished Visitors Day to be held as part of the international exercises.

The exercises, with involvement of a group of military personnel and Su-25 attack aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force, are held with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the United Kingdom.

The delegations from the USA, Australia, Ethiopia, Morocco, France, Georgia, Sweden, Kyrgyzstan, North Macedonia, Libya, Malaysia and Jordan participate as observers in the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Flight-Tactical Exercises.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz