Azerbaijani President attends groundbreaking ceremony of 159 houses in Zilanli village, Gubadli district

4 May 2023 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the village of Zilanli, Gubadli district.

The head of state was informed of the works to be done in the village.

The village is located 20 kilometers from the center of Gubadli district, at the confluence of the Hakari and Bargushad rivers. The total projected area of the village is 180 hectares. The first phase will see the construction of 159 houses and settlement of 772 people. 2,520 people (630 families) are planned to live in this village in the future. A school building, kindergarten, family health center, administrative building, community club and sports centers will be created in the village.

The head of state watched a video highlighting the development plan of the village.

President Ilham Aliyev then laid the foundation stone for the Zilanli village.

---

