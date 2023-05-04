Azerbaijani Defense Minister receives new Commander of Russian peacekeeping forces

4 May 2023 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

On May 4, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the new Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Alexander Lentsov, Azernews reports, citing MoD.

The meeting discussed the operational situation in the Karabakh economic region, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

To recall, on April 25, 2023, Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the RF Armed Forces, has been appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Prior to that, Major General Andrey Volkov commanded the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh.

Until 2020, Alexander Lentsov served as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces. In January 2020, he was appointed adviser to the Minister of Defense.

