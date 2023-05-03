Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to President of Poland Andrzej Duda

3 May 2023 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate You and through You all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – the Constitution Day.

Relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland are based on rich traditions. The present level of development of interstate relations, which vividly reflect these traditions, cooperation in political, economic, cultural and other fields are gratifying.

I believe that with our joint efforts, we will achieve the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Poland relations, and the further expansion of our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, especially within the European Union.

On such a remarkable day, I extend the best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Poland everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 1 May 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz