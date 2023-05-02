Offline summit with Evido – Meta ASP — took place in Baku in March

2 May 2023 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

A couple of weeks ago, Meta held an event where they unveiled their new Authorized Sales Partner, Evido, to the Azerbaijani business community. It was an exciting chance for everyone to learn about the latest advertising opportunities, including the most recent updates of Facebook and Instagram ads. Meta and Evido also had experts on-hand to give personalized advice during offline meetings with attendees. If you missed out on the event, check this post-event summary to get a glimpse of what went down and learn more about how you can take advantage of these Evido services.