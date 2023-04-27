Azerbaijani, Armenian & Russian top officials to meet

27 April 2023 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

An agreement on a meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia has been reached, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

She made the remarks during a weekly briefing.

Zakharova noted that a specific date will be announced later.

Speaking about the mediation process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani ties, the spokesperson stressed that the US and the EU representatives, in particular France, have failed applications for the role of "honest broker" in the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization.

"Attempts by French and American colleagues to convince everyone that they are guided solely by the interests of achieving peace in the South Caucasus are disavowed by their regular anti-Russian attacks," she added.

Zakharova said that the statements reinforce the feeling that the real aspirations of Washington and Paris are opportunistic, politicized and aimed at undermining the position of Russia, noting that concern for the fate of the peoples of the region is not included in their plans.

Besides, she emphasized the fundamental importance of official Yerevan to contribute to the search for mutually acceptable solutions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz