Armenian provocation: Azerbaijani servicemen blown up by landmine in Shusha

22 April 2023 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia committed another provocation on a dirt road in the direction of the village of Allahgulular in Azerbaijan's Shusha district, Azernews informs per Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"On April 22, at about 17:00, a military truck of the Azerbaijani army, which was carrying supplies to our positions located on the heights around the village of Allahgulular, was blown up by a mine deliberately laid by the Armenians on the road. As a result, the driver and one more passenger in the vehicle were injured. The vehicle broke down and one of the servicemen, who immediately arrived to help the wounded, was also injured by blowing up an anti-personnel mine," ministry reported.

This once again shows that Armenia wants to aggravate the situation on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is temporarily deployed.

Besides, three of our soldiers, blown up by a mine, received emergency medical care.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center were informed about the incident.

All responsibility for the incident lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia," the ministry said in a statement.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz