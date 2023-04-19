Aide to Azerbaijani President meets with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu

19 April 2023 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

The Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alakbarov met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Ma Zhaoxu, Azernews reports.

Ma Zhaoxu said that Azerbaijan-China relations, the foundation of which was laid by the great leader Heydar Aliyev, are currently developing in all areas thanks to the heads of the two states, and have risen to the level of strategic partnership.

He touched on the importance of the meeting of the heads of Azerbaijan and China within the framework of the last summit of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in terms of determining future cooperation prospects. He emphasized the importance of the humanitarian and cultural projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in China, as well as the cooperation between the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and the activities of the embassies of both countries in the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Stating that the Azerbaijani delegation was one of the first delegations to visit the PRC after the pandemic, Ma Zhaoxu noted that Azerbaijan has always responded positively to all Chinese initiatives, and noted its contributions to the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

He spoke about the importance of establishing relations between all government institutions, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector for the further expansion of relations. The deputy minister wished peace to Azerbaijan, noting that the PRC supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Anar Alakbarov said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev always attaches importance and support to relations with the People's Republic of China, and strives to develop bilateral relations.

Information was given about the tourism potential of Azerbaijan, the large-scale restoration and construction works carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, as well as the availability of opportunities for Chinese investors and companies in projects in other regions of Azerbaijan.

Stating that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will continue humanitarian and cultural projects in China in the future, Anar Alakbarov noted that state institutions are also highly interested in cooperation with China and emphasized that the state of Azerbaijan always supports the principle of "One China".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz