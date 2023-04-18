Day 128: Over thirty tracks pass by Lachin road amidst peaceful protest

18 April 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The peaceful protest of the Azerbaijani eco-activists and youth representatives on the Lachin-Khankandi road against Armenia's illicit exploitation of mineral resources continues back-to-back for the 128th day, Azernews reports.

Thirty-nine vehicles of Russian peacekeepers have driven along the road unhindered. The vehicles were moving from Khankandi in the Lachin direction. Among the vehicles, there were passenger cars, trucks, fuel trucks, and cars with personnel. In addition, military buses were carrying civilians.

Recall that following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC was going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the Gizilbulagh gold deposit and the Damirli copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as underground and surface water sources.

However, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations when arriving at the monitoring area. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did create necessary conditions but also prevented the entire process from carrying on.

