President Administration's department head introduces newly appointed Agriculture Minister

17 April 2023 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov introduced the newly appointed Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov to the ministry staff, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Mammadov pointed out that the non-oil sector, especially agriculture, plays an important role in the country's economy, and that there are great potential opportunities related to the development of this field. He gave relevant advice and recommendations to the ministry staff to achieve the main goals set by the country's leadership.

Besides, the newly appointed minister expressed his gratitude for the high trust shown to him by the head of the country and noted that he would fulfill the tasks set before him.

Furthermore, Mammadov said that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the non-oil sector, especially agriculture, has been successfully developed in the country.

To recap, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appointed Majnun Mammadov as Agriculture Minister on April 14.

