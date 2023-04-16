Azerbaijan's President and First Lady congratulate Turkish medalists of European Championship held in Yerevan

16 April 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have congratulated Turkish athletes - Cansu Bektash, the gold medalist and Gamze Altun, winning silver at the European weightlifting championship held in Yerevan.

According to Azernews, a congratulatory letter has been sent to the Turkish athletes.

"The fact that you showed high skill, perseverance and will to wave the flag of Turkey on a world scale and played the Independence March made all the people of Azerbaijan happy.

We especially thank you for dedicating your victories to Azerbaijan. This proved once again that where Azerbaijan is not, Turkey always represents us and supports our rightful cause. This is another manifestation of unbreakable Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood. We are proud of you, and we wish you new victories in the future," said in the congratulatory letter.

