Turkiye's Cavusholgu expresses his condolences regarding death of Azerbaijani servicemen

12 April 2023 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

On April 12, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Azernews reports citing The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry noted that during the telephone conversation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed his condolences regarding the death of Azerbaijani servicemen as a result of Armenian provocations on April 11.

Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized that Turkiye stands with Azerbaijan.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as the current regional situation.

