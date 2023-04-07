President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visit Gabala regional ASAN xidmet center [PHOTOS]

7 April 2023 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili have visited Gabala regional “ASAN xidmet” center.

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev highlighted the activities of the Center.

The Center was inaugurated on August 10, 2016 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

A video highlighting the activities of “ASAN xidmet” centers was screened.

There are currently 24 “ASAN xidmet” centers in the country. Seven of them are located in the city of Baku, two in Ganja, two in Sumgayit, the rest are in Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala, Masalli, Guba, Mingachevir, Imishli, Shaki, Shamakhi, Kurdamir, Tovuz, Aghjabadi and Balakan.

To date, “ASAN xidmet” centers have received about 61 million applications from more than 8,624,000 citizens. According to a survey, the popular approval rating of the services provided by “ASAN xidmet” is 99.8 percent.

Then, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili was presented with a handmade product made by an "ABAD family".

