Technical University delegation of Azerbaijan paid visit to Spain

1 April 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University Vilayat Valiyev has visited Spain.

During the visit, the delegation met with the academic staff of the Technical University of Madrid (UPM), and visited the UPM Higher Technical School of Industrial Engineering, Azernews reports.

The meeting addressed the issues on developing cooperation between AzTU and UPM in expanding academic staff and student mobility, as well as conducting joint research on various topics and signing of double diploma agreements in relevant fields.

---

