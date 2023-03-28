President Ilham Aliyev: We will live in our native land forever

28 March 2023 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

“Although the district came under our control when the Second Karabakh War ended, the city of Lachin was not in our hands. Because the road from Armenia to Karabakh passed through the center of the city of Lachin,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin District, which is included in East Zangezur economic region.

“On August 26, we returned to the villages of Zabukh, Sus, and the city of Lachin. After that, I visited the city of Lachin, raised the Azerbaijani flag in the center of the city, and declared that we would live in our native land forever,” the president stated.

