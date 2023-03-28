Azerbaijani army’s tank crews hold drills [VIDEO]

28 March 2023 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijani Army's tank units conducted drills at the combined-arms training range, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2023, tank crews successfully accomplished the assigned tasks of overcoming natural and artificial obstacles in the area, driving combat vehicles, and destroying imaginary enemy targets in motion and motionless states.

Exercises to increase the knowledge and skills of military personnel, as well as to improve their combat skills are underway.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz