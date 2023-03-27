Israeli president congratulates his Azerbaijani counterpart [PHOTOS]

27 March 2023 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the presentation of the letters of credence of the first Azerbaijani ambassador to Israel, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Israeli president.

He noted the event as an important milestone in the Azerbaijani-Israeli relations which dates back 30 years.

“I congratulate the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev @azpresident on the presentation of the letters of credence of the first Azerbaijani ambassador to Israel, @MammadovMukhtar! This appointment is an important milestone as we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations,” the Israeli President tweeted.

Moreover, first Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov posted a tweet to say that he is honored and proud to present his credentials to the Israeli president.

“I am honored & proud to present my Credentials to the President of the State of Israel as the 1st Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the ambassador tweeted.

