Sacred month of Ramadan starts in Azerbaijan [VIDEO]

23 March 2023 09:31 (UTC+04:00)

The holy month of Ramadan has started in Azerbaijan on March 23, Azernews reports.

In accordance with the Ramadan calendar, there will be Laylat al-Qadr on April 9 (the night of the 18th of Ramadan), April 11 (the night of the 20th of Ramadan), April 13 (the night of the 22nd of Ramadan), and April 17 (the night of the 26th of Ramadan).

The first day of Shavval month on April 21st is (Eid al-Fitr) the Ramadan holiday.

What is the month of Ramadan famos for

The holy month of Ramadan is often referred to as the most sacred month of the Islamic calendar. It is a period of increased worship and a time to practice self-restraint, when Muslims across the world fast each day from sunrise to sunset.

According to Islamic tradition, God (Allah) revealed to the Prophet Muhammad [peace be upon him] the Qur’an, Islam’s holy book, during the month of Ramadan on Laylat al-Qadr — the “Night of Power”. To mark the significance of this event, Muslims observe the holy month each year through fasting, prayer, and the practice of faithful acts and charity.

When is Eid al-Fitr or the last day of Ramadan?

The festival of Eid al-Fitr, the Festival of Fast-breaking, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

As the date of Eid depends on the sighting of the moon, there may be variations in the exact date that is celebrated around the world. The announcement of the exact dates of Eid Al-Fitr may not happen until close to the start of Ramadan.

