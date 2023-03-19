Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits military hospital on occasion of Novruz holiday [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

19 March 2023 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

On March 19, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the Ministry visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Defense Ministry on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Azernews reports, citing the press release of MoD.

First, flowers were laid at the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the territory of the hospital. The memory of the Great Leader and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov met with the servicemen, who were wounded as a result of the provocation, committed on March 5 by illegal Armenian formations on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road, and other servicemen, undergoing treatment in the hospital. The Minister enquired about their health, rehabilitation process, and wished them a speedy recovery and return to their places of service.

Conveying congratulations of the Azerbaijani President, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev on the Novruz holiday to the military and medical personnel, the Minister of Defense presented holiday gifts.

Speaking about the accomplishments achieved in all spheres due to the successful policy of the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, and the activities of the First Vice-President, Mehriban Aliyeva, the Minister emphasized the achievements in the field of military medicine.

The Defense Minister also met with the military medical personnel and other employees of the hospital sent to the fraternal country in accordance with the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to provide medical aid to the injured in the earthquake in Turkiye, and thanked them for their high professionalism.

The staff of the hospital and the treated servicemen expressed their deep gratitude to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the conditions created here, as well as for comprehensive care.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov congratulated the medical staff on the occasion of the upcoming holiday and gave tasks regarding the better organization and improvement of the service provided to servicemen undergoing treatment.

