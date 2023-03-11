UNAIDS head positively evaluates work done by Azerbaijan against infectious diseases

11 March 2023 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the X Global Baku Forum, a meeting was held between Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev and the Executive Director of the United Nations (UN) Joint Program on Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (UNAIDS), UN Deputy Secretary General Mrs. Winnie Byanyima, Azernews reports.

Expressing gratitude to the executive director of UNAIDS for participating in the Global Baku Forum, Teymur Musayev emphasized that Azerbaijan closely cooperates with relevant institutions of the UN and supports their activities.

T.Musayev positively assessed that the Forum was organized at a very high level and that Azerbaijan is doing its work in the fight against AIDS and other infectious diseases. He also expressed his satisfaction with his participation in the 10th Global Baku Forum.

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

