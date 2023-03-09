We were trying hard to resolve the conflict with Armenia by peaceful means - Azerbaijani President

9 March 2023 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

We were trying hard to resolve the conflict with Armenia by peaceful means, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”.

“Armenia conducted the policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis and expelled them from Karabakh and created sufferings for a million Azerbaijan,” the head of the state noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz