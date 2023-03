4 March 2023 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

On March 4, 2023, three earthquakes hit Hajigabul district, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the Republic Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the center of the earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 was located at a depth of 2 kilometers.

The earthquakes were not felt this time either.

---

