Official: Vardanyan same as illegal settlers

25 February 2023 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Vardanyan is not different from illegal settlers, as he has nothing to do with Karabakh, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The minister emphasized that Armenia has long been pursuing an illegal settlement policy.

Talking about the recent dismissal of Ruben Vardanyan from his "post", the official remarked that those behind Vardanyan have realized that putting him as "representative" of the Armenian population has no prospects.

“The position of Azerbaijan in relation to a person who is trying to present himself as a "representative" of the Armenian population was that we are ready to talk with representatives of the population, but not with a person who has nothing to do with Karabakh, who appeared or was introduced from outside and plays a role in someone's game. Such a person cannot be a representative of the population for us,” he also noted.

He reiterated that when discussing decisions regarding the reintegration process, it would be carried out in formats consistent with Azerbaijan's Constitution and within the framework of international treaties to which Azerbaijan is a party.

Bayramov stressed that after the Second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan talked about a peaceful agenda and presented its future vision.

"In this context, from the first day there have been open, logical and consistent messages of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about the readiness to begin the social, political and economic integration of residents of Armenian origin living in Karabakh into Azerbaijani society, as well as about the development of the region under the sovereignty of Azerbaijan,” he said.

Besides, the minister talked about the relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan amid the horrible earthquake that hit Turkiye. In this regard, he underlined that everyone saw the "Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood exist in deeds, not in words".

Bayramov noted that the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and its grave consequences shocked everyone.

“There is no person who would not take this tragedy as his own. From the first hours, Azerbaijan, declaring that it was close to Türkiye, sent its rescuers there. After the tragedy, I visited the affected regions. It was very hard to see the consequences of the earthquake. Despite the trouble, we have witnessed how strong these people are in spirit," the minister added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz