Turkish Presidential Administration: We'll never forget Azerbaijan's support

Turkish Presidential Administration said that the country will never forget Azerbaijan's support.

The remarks were made in relation to Azerbaijan's support for the country in the aftermath of the earthquake that hit Turkiye on February 6, Azernews reports.

"Since the first day of the devastating earthquake, Azerbaijan has been providing all kinds of assistance to the victims," ​​the administration said.

It was also emphasized that the two countries share both joy and sorrow of each other.

After the February 6 devastating earthquake, Azerbaijan sent 867 rescue and medical personnel, 2 mobile field hospitals, 6,872 tents, 4 field kitchens, 899 generators, 239,819 essential items, 318,272 warm clothing, 12,790 heaters, and other technical equipment, 183 mobile container homes, 1,412,594 medicine, and medical supplies to Turkiye's provinces hardly hit by the earthquake.

In addition, Azerbaijan allocated nearly AZN 25 m ($14.7m) in financial aid to help heal the wounds of the earthquake victims. Simultaneously, ambulances, fire brigades, AFAD, and official search and rescue vehicles were provided with free fuel.

Humanitarian aid was delivered to Turkiye by 15 planes, 25 train carriages, and 395 trucks.

