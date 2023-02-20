Azerbaijan & Dagestan discuss comprehensive co-op, sign Action Plan for next years [PHOTO]

20 February 2023 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On February 20, Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister and Co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia's Dagestan met with Dagestani Prime Minister Abdulmuslum Abdulmuslumov, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the parties underscored the successful development of mutual relations between Azerbaijan and Russia and the reaching of a strategic partnership level in interstate relations as a result of the efforts of the presidents of the two states.

Adding that Azerbaijan maintains economic relations with about 80 constituent parts of Russia, the deputy prime minister further added.

"Agreements on commercial-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural cooperation have been signed with approximately 20 subjects, including the Republic of Dagestan," he said.

Shahin Mustafayev emphasized the important role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Dagestan, and currently, President Ilham Aliyev in further expansion of the relations between Azerbaijan-Dagestan within the framework of strategic partnership between Baku and Moscow.

Touching on the December 2022 meeting between Azerbaijani s President Ilham Aliyev and Dagestani Head Sergey Melikov, Shahin Mustafayev said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the agreement reached between the two leaders.

“In order to implement these agreements between the parties, the Action Plan for the development of the main areas of cooperation has been prepared,” he said.

This document envisages the regulation of industrial cooperation, he said, adding that under it, attention will be paid to the possibility of establishing joint ventures in glass production and interaction in the shipbuilding sector. He also noted that the Action Plan envisages the implementation of joint measures for the development of the North-South international transport corridor and the improvement of cross-border infrastructure. He further opined that Azerbaijan is working on the construction of a road and railway line to the state border with Russia, as well as the reconstruction of existing roads.

Moreover, the deputy prime minister gave detailed information about the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The importance of cultural and humanitarian relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Dagestan was also emphasized, underscoring the vital contribution of Azerbaijanis living in Dagestan and Dagestanis in Azerbaijan to this effect.

In accordance with the Action Plan, the parties agreed to hold events in Dagestan to mark the 100th birthday anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the memory of the outstanding statesman, Aziz Aliyev, and in Azerbaijan the centenary of Dagestani People's Poet Rasul Hamzatov.

Based on the results of the meeting, Shahin Mustafayev and Abdulmuslum Abdulmuslumov signed the Action Plan for 2023-2025 on the development of the main directions of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Dagestan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz