Azerbaijan increased gas export to the European energy market - President Aliyev

18 February 2023 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has increased its gas export to the European energy market.

President Ilham Aliyev told this in a meeting with the President of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer, in Munich, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani president also emphasized that our country has great renewable energy potential in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and on land.

In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev drew attention to the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, and pointed out that various documents related to the production of renewable energy up to 25 gigawatts have been signed with international partner companies, and work is being done in this direction.

