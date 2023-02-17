Azerbaijani, Turkiye foreign ministers discuss situation in quake-hit zones

17 February 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and Turkiye Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Mevlut Cavusoglu respectively had a phone conversation on February 16, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the phone conversation, the ministers discussed the latest situation of rescue operations in the quake-hit zone and the deliveries of humanitarian aid.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister once again conveyed his condolences on the numerous deaths triggered by the devastating earthquake and wished recovery to those injured. He said that as always Azerbaijan stood by brotherly Turkiye in difficult times, and will continue its support in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake. He expressed his confidence that Turkiye would overcome the difficult trial with dignity.

For his part, Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also gave detailed information about the latest situation in the earthquake zone and the progress of rescue operations.

The two men also exchanged opinions on the current situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

