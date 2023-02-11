Another plane with humanitarian aid flying to Turkiye's disaster zone [PHOTOS]

11 February 2023 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

As instructed by Azerbaijan's First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, another plane loaded with humanitarian aid was sent to the quake-hit Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The plane is carrying pieces of equipment required for the quake victims, including tents with heaters inside, generators, radiators, outdoor and diesel heaters, as well as search and rescue support supplies.

Supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the aid plane is sent by Azerenergy and Azerishig companies.

On February 9, in keeping with the instruction of Mehriban Aliyeva, the first plane with humanitarian aid was dispatched to Turkiye.

