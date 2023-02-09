Led by Azerbaijan, over 60 oversees nations support & assist Turkiye - Erdogan

9 February 2023 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Led by Azerbaijan, over 60 world nations have extended hands of assistance to Turkiye in this difficult time, Azernews reports, citing Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Support and aid are coming from more than 60 countries. Many countries, including Azerbaijan, supported us. They still express their support. I thank all the supporters on behalf of myself and my nation,” the president stated.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

---

