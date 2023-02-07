Azerbaijani officials extend heartfelt condolences to Turkiye over quake [PHOTO]

7 February 2023 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

In the wake of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye, Azerbaijani government officials have expressed solidarity with officials of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov shared a post on his Twitter page.

"We were deeply shocked by the news of the earthquake that occurred today in fraternal Turkiye, which led to losses of life. May Allah rest the souls of those who died in this terrible earthquake. We wish healing to the victims. Azerbaijan, as always, is with Turkiye in this difficult time," the tweet read.

Assistant of the Azerbaijani president and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev also expressed solidarity with Turkiye in a tweet.

"May God have mercy on those who perished! May God give you patience," Hajiyev wrote.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake was felt in central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers from Gaziantep, which has a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface.

According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeast Turkiye. According to the most recent data, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Turkiye resulted in nearly 3,000 fatalities and over 15,000 injuries. Up to 2,834 buildings were completely destroyed after the strong earthquake. Four Azerbaijani students were rescued from the rubble in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras, according to social media reports.

