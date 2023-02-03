Prospects of Azerbaijan's relations with European Parliament and Latvia discussed at Baku Network [PHOTO/VIDEO]

3 February 2023 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Discussions on Azerbaijan's relations with the European Parliament and Latvia were held on the Baku Network Expert Platform, Azernews reports citing Trend.

The discussions were attended by MP Sevil Mikayilova, Head of the Baku Network Expert Platform, MP Tural Ganjaliyev, and MEP from Latvia Andris Ameriks.

The participants of the meeting noted the similarity of the histories of Azerbaijan and Latvia and spoke about the importance of transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz