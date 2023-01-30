Azerbaijan, Malaysian parliament speakers mull deepening inter-parliamentary relations [PHOTO]

30 January 2023 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Malaysian Parliament Johari Abdul held a meeting in Algeria, Azernews reports.

The meeting took place on the fringes of the 17th conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

At the meeting, Sahiba Gafarova said that the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia will be celebrated and she was pleased with the deepening of relations. She emphasized that Malaysia's constant support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan is highly appreciated.

At the meeting, Sahiba Gafarova gave detailed information about the successful development of Azerbaijan, and the large-scale restoration and construction work being carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories after the de-occupation of Armenia in 2020. In addition, she spoke about the complete destruction and looting of Azerbaijani cities and regions, infrastructure, and historical and cultural monuments by Armenia during the occupation period, and stressed Armenia's use of the Lachin road for military purposes, and the mine problem.

Besides, Sahiba Gafarova filled him in on the terror attack on Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran on January 27, 2023.

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Malaysian Parliament Johari Abdul said that they are interested in further deepening relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia. He noted that Malaysia attaches great importance to relations with the Parliament of Azerbaijan, as well as to the Non-Aligned Movement and its Parliamentary Network.

During the conversation, it was noted that such meetings and negotiations confirmed the successful relations between the two parliaments, and the importance of mutual visits for further expansion of cooperation was emphasized.

