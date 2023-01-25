Baku rejects remarks by StateDeptSpox, advising him to call a spade a spade on Lachin road

25 January 2023 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Over a thousand vehicles carrying supplies to Karabakh have passed through the Lachin-Khankandi road since the start of the protests on December 12, 2022, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ayxan Hajizada.

The official made the remarks on his Twitter account in response to the comments by US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price during a briefing on January 24.

He underlined that it would be appropriate to call on Armenia to fulfill its obligations instead.

"Dear @StateDeptSpox, more than 1000 of vehicles bringing supply into the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan proves the opposite what you said on January 24. It would be appropriate to call on the Armenian side to fulfill obligations & stop illegal activities!" Hajizada tweeted.

Notably, at a briefing held the day before, Price called for the full restoration of free movement through the Lachin-Khankandi road, including commercial and private travel.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold Company were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians. The peaceful protest that started on December 12, 2022, continues up to today and marks Day 36.

