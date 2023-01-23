Azerbaijani border guards prevent narcotic smuggling attempt, confiscate 5 kg of drugs [PHOTO]

23 January 2023 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

Another attempt to smuggle narcotics into Azerbaijan from Iran has been prevented, Azernews reports via the press center of the State Border Service.

On January 21 at 1625 hours, the Goytapa Border Detachment of the Border Troops under the Azerbaijani State Border Service, stationed near Malikgasimli village of Jalilabad District, prevented an attempted drug smuggling into the country from Iran.

As a result of the border search and operational measures, 300 grams of marijuana and 250 methadone M-40 psychotropic tablets totaling 5 kilograms were discovered and seized in one package hidden in the bush near the state borderline.

Operational and investigative activities are underway into the case.

