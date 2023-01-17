Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 17 2023

Official: Azerbaijan, Lithuania to strengthen pensions cooperation

17 January 2023 16:51 (UTC+04:00)
Official: Azerbaijan, Lithuania to strengthen pensions cooperation
Sabina Mammadli
Sabina Mammadli
Read more

Azerbaijan and Lithuania plan to strengthen cooperation in the pensions sector, Lithuanian Deputy Labor Minister Martynas Siurkus said.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more