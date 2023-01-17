Azerbaijani ambassador meets French foreign minister [PHOTO]

17 January 2023 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Paris Leyla Abdullayeva met with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, Azernews reports via Twitter.

"With best wishes to the diplomatic corps by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna," the tweet says.

She also met with her Israeli counterpart in Paris Yael German.

"Dear Mrs. Ambassador, dear friend @GermanYael1, always nice to see you and talk to you. Together for peace and prosperity," Abdullayeva tweeted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz