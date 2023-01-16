French Parliament Speaker dashes another great hope of Armenians

16 January 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Yusif Abbaszada

Expectations do not always coincide with the reality, and the reality has recently troubled Armenian political circles, who, with all might, are trying to resolve what has already been resolved.

The visit of the French delegation, led by President of the National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet did not justify the hopes of the Armenian political circles as life under the auspices of revanchism is still ongoing.

The state of French, in accordance with international law, does not recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. President of the French National Assembly of Yaël Braun-Pivet, who was visiting Armenia, stated this at a joint press conference with her Armenian counterpart in Yerevan.

She said that the French state, in accordance with the international law, to which it is committed, does not recognize the independence of the area called "Nagorno-Karabakh".

The president of the National Assembly also touched upon the current situation around Karabakh. She noted that the path to peace and dialogue has not fully exhausted itself.

In the meantime, Azerbaijan has repeatedly come in favor of result-oriented dialog. Azerbaijan is ready to sit down at the negotiations table to turn a new page in relations with Armenia through establishing diplomatic relations. And under the current circumstances, Armenia needs this more than Azerbaijan.

Obviously, all these statements turned out to be insufficient for Armenia, and Yaël Braun-Pivet'sstatement that Paris does not plan to slap sanctions on Baku and is not going to recognize the "independence of Karabakh", since France is guided by the norms of international law, was met with resentment in Armenia.

In an interview with Sputnik news agency, Armenian pundit Suren Surenyants once again demonstrated Armenia's incredible ability to repel allies, turning them into nemeses. Armenia has never paid its allies with the same coin, always remaining dissatisfied with something, which is why the number of allies is dwindling.

“During the visit to Yerevan, statements were made that can be used more in the foreign policy arsenal of our enemy than in ours. This is an issue of the quality of our diplomacy and foreign policy,” he said.

The statement heard at the press conference was exactly what that enraged the pundit. Paris does not plan to impose sanctions against Baku and is not going to recognize the "independence of Karabakh", since France is guided by the norms of international law. And at this point, Armenia has nothing to oppose, and Yaël Braun-Pivet, knowingly or unknowingly, meant to be Armenia’s ally and friend, disarmed Azerbaijan’s arc enemies by putting them in checkmate.

France made it clear that instead of plotting another provocation, Armenia should rather weigh the pros and cons Azerbaijan is offering in order to build relations between the two nations.

Azerbaijan has always been ready for negotiations, even before the start of the 44-day war, the country insisted on a peaceful solution to the conflict. With her visit, Yaël Braun-Pivet made it clear to the Armenian elite that it is necessary to sit down at the negotiations table to hammer out all issues peacefully, and simply forget the idea of ​​revenge.

It is high time for Armenia to rethink all its actions and fix them before it is too late. One can interpret France’s remarks as a hint to Armenia to sit down at the negotiations table, despite the fact that Azerbaijan has the upper hand and a final say. Armenia has simply driven itself into a dead end and not a single ally intends to indulge it in this farce.

